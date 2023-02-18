Ukraine Update Feb 18, 2023

Rage Against the War Machine! 12:30 pm on Sunday, February 19thhttps://rageagainstwar.com/#Invitation

⚡️SITREP

◽️ On 16 February, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a concentrated missile attack, using high-precision long-range air- and sea-based armament, against the enterprises that provided the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with fuel and munitions.

◽️ The goals of the attacks have been reached. All the assigned targets have been neutralized.

◽️ The attack has resulted in the interruption of fuel supplies to the AFU groups, considerable reduction of capabilities in producing explosive substances, powders, and solid propellants.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, the active operations, conducted by the units, artillery, Ground-Attack and Army aviation of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of the enemy manpower and hardware near Gryanikovka, Liman Pervy, Berestovoye (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ Up to 80 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armored fighting vehicles, and 6 motor vehicles have been eliminated.

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, the firepower operations, conducted by the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces, have resulted in the elimination of about 90 Ukrainian personnel, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 1 Grad multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS), and 2 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers near Terny (Donetsk People's Republic), Stelmakhovka, Nevskoye, and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥 In Donetsk direction, the offensive and artillery operations, conducted by the 'Yug' Group of Forces, have resulted in the elimination of up to 200 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehicles, as well as 2 D-30 and 1 D-20 howitzers.

◽️ 1 ordnance depot of 36th Marine Brigade of the AFU has been destroyed near Avdeyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, Operational-Tactical Aviation and the artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces have neutralised the Ukrainian units near Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic), Olgovskoye, and Magdalinovka (Zaporozhye region).

◽️ The enemy has lost over 70 Ukrainian personnel, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 2 pickups, 1 Uragan MLRS, 2 D-20 howitzers, as well as 1 U.S.-manufactured M-777 artillery system.

◽️ 1 ordnance depot of 72nd Mechanized Brigade of the AFU has been destroyed near Ugledar.

💥 In Kherson direction, the firepower operations have resulted in the elimination of up to 35 Ukrainian personnel, 12 motor vehicles, 2 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers, as well as 1 HIMARS MLRS.

◽️ 2 ordnance depots of 124th and 129th territorial defense brigades have been destroyed near Kherson, and Vysshetarasovka (Dnepropetrovsk region).

- Russian Defense Ministry



