What Is A Good Global Citizen?

Being a “good global citizen” is a term becoming more and more widely used (see here, here & here). What does it mean and what are its origins?



https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/study/general-conference/2020/04/11nelson?lang=eng

https://newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org/article/sister-eubank-encourages-women-global-citizens

https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2021/04/21/opinion-why-bidens-climate-summit-is-overhyped-484094

https://www.globalcitizen.org/en/info/2022/

Worst Global Citizen Merch https://treeoflibertysociety.com/shop/

Don't let frivolous complaints take down this channel! Text LIBERTY to 833-659-2267 to get Tree of Liberty announcements

INVASION is out now! Pick up your copies at

www.invasionbook.com

Support our efforts & Join Tree of Liberty https://treeoflibertysociety.com/membership/

Get text updates from the Tree of liberty Society by texting LIBERTY to 833-659-2267

Join this channel to get access to perks:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgGgDxD8rw2Sl1iLOtiTotQ/join

Mailing address PO box 271 Lehi UT 84043

Thank you sponsors

https://www.jumpstartmybrand.com

http://www.highercallingfirearms.com

http://www.americanappliancehvac.com

https://insurewithcompass.com/sbarlow.html