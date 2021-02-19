Matthew 8:14-22 “Count the Costs”

In our last study, we saw God’s mercy in humility. Both the leper and the centurion came with a heart of worship and honor towards Jesus and Jesus healed them. We know that as children of God we all should come with this same attitude of worship, not demanding as s spoiled child, but one who comes with reverence to God who through Jesus, reconciled us back to Himself. This week we will continue to see Jesus healing many, and how it was prophesied that He would. We will also see the cost of discipleship, something that many today don’t really consider.