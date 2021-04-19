Radical Truth #35 - You, Me, and Ravi: Picture & Video Evidence

The investigative report has been released. Anyone doubting the allegations can now read the corroborating evidence compiled from multiple eyewitnesses. What happened to Ravi Zacharias? Most importantly, let’s talk about the picture & video evidence.

Here are the links mentioned in the episode:

"Why Make Public a Private Investigation?" https://www.rzim.org/read/rzim-updates/theological-statement

Open Letter from International Board of Directors of RZIM https://www.rzim.org/read/rzim-updates/board-statement

Full, 13-Page Report of Independent Investigation https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/rzimmedia.rzim.org/assets/downloads/Report-of-Investigation.pdf

Website: https://www.radicaltruth.net

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