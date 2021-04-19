Radical Truth #35 - You, Me, and Ravi: Picture & Video Evidence

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The investigative report has been released. Anyone doubting the allegations can now read the corroborating evidence compiled from multiple eyewitnesses. What happened to Ravi Zacharias? Most importantly, let’s talk about the picture & video evidence.
Here are the links mentioned in the episode:
"Why Make Public a Private Investigation?" https://www.rzim.org/read/rzim-updates/theological-statement
Open Letter from International Board of Directors of RZIM https://www.rzim.org/read/rzim-updates/board-statement
Full, 13-Page Report of Independent Investigation https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/rzimmedia.rzim.org/assets/downloads/Report-of-Investigation.pdf
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