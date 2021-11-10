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NorbzWorld: 396hz Solfeggio Frequency Music Benefits GET RID OF FEAR + GUILT [Feb 26, 2019]
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93 views • November 10, 2021
Note: I believe NorbzWorld, read discription and listen :)
Original title: 396hz | 8D | GET RID OF FEAR + GUILT | Clear Negative Vibes | Soft Relaxing Piano DD#18
--
396hz Solfeggio Frequency Music Benefits include: Turn fear and grief into JOY! Get rid of butterflies, anxiety, bad vibes, feelings of nervousness, guilt, stage fright, any negative emotions. DIGITAL DETOX #18, we focus on 396hz, in 8D.
(What is 8D? For those wondering, 8D means these were produced with a stage of 8 speakers and stereo imaging in mind. Panning left/right/front/back/top/bottom in different patterns on different layers, creates a very 3D/4D like experience. If you don't have an 8 speaker setup, a good set of earphones with a wide frequency range (high/low) will also get you great listening results where you can feel/hear the super sub lows and the twinkles in the highs). Best is on a loud system with deep bass though so you can FEEL the frequencies go through your body.
If you're down and out, this ASMR piece will shift your inner vibrations from ones of fear/guilt/grief etc. into one of love and positivity.
Give your true human journey goals the POWER they need, let go of the deepest seeded guilt that's been manifesting or just sitting rotting your aura, for years..
There is no 'CAN'T', there are only obstacles, speedbumps, roadblocks, all of which can be worked around or burst through with the right weapon (love!).
Also helps improve creativity and healthy firing of your brain synapses at their optimal speed/strength. Be more conscious, focused, alert, and able to stay zoned in without your mind or body constantly wanting to race elsewhere - "Finish what you started"... "It's never too late to start that thing that was supposed to set you free from all of this.."
- - -
It has a RED color, the 'A' note hosts it, it makes the MYYYY sound, and is your ROOT chakra.
"I'm SCARED, I can't, I don't want to go, they don't like me, I feel horrible for what I did..."
All of these are negative, your aura/soul need to confront these feelings and get over them as they are preventing progress in your human journey. While audio/frequency cannot simply forgive bad deeds, or apologize for you, it can give you the strength to go make right asap so YOU can progress. Or at least forgive yourself and move on if 'making right' isn't possible.
There is a fine line between being compulsive to your own detriment, and being brave with no fear and no regrets at the end of your day. That person you wished you said hello to, that neighbor that you should be getting along with but aren't, that big goal you keep procrastinating on, we all do it - and we can all use a dose of 396hz to overcome these moments.
So soak as much of this up as you can. Sleep to it, meditate to it, have it running in the background of your day so your subconscious absorbs it.
Don't forget,
You love you,
YOU are amazing,
Ther is only ONE YOU,
Make the most of your YOU :).
Moarrrr love and light.
~Norb
- - -
If you'd like to support this journey, I've finally setup a Patreon account at: https://www.patreon.com/NorbzWorld
- - -
Learn more about the divine and healing frequencies:
FULL DIGITALDETOX PLAYLIST:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qJy9D...
DIGITAL DETOX #9: 444hz BRAIN TUNING: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LPsny...
DIGITAL DETOX #11: 639hz - ATTRACT ABUNDANCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sWZ64...
Watch me play/record and talk about the 432hz frequency live:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=owaP8...
Once your mind and soul start getting re-aligned - Don’t be shy to start your research on physical cleanses and detoxes as well.
More love and light - Enjoy!
~Norbz
--
Full Playlist:
8D ASMR Digital Detoxes | 432hz Healing Music + Visuals | Stress Relief, Relaxing Beautiful Music, All Solfeggio Frequencies Cure Anxiety + Insomnia
31 videos 27,573 views Updated yesterday
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNWo_EGKuPqKfjdK2-AmBba6ogO48Gcfk
396hz | 8D | GET RID OF FEAR + GUILT | Clear Negative Vibes | Soft Relaxing Piano DD#18
8,194 views Feb 26, 2019
NorbzWorld - 40.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/AIGOmJD5n4g
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMMC-Y8AyEwFKS-lTO7vs0g
Source:
Kanye West Knows Solfeggios? Frequency Programming – 432 hz- 440 hz - Solfeggio Frequencies Secrets
3,372 views Premiered 19 hours ago
NorbzWorld - 40.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/yQE_192LnMY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMMC-Y8AyEwFKS-lTO7vs0g
Download for yourself here: https://yt5s.com/en14
https://cloudconvert.com/mp4-to-mp3
Original title: 396hz | 8D | GET RID OF FEAR + GUILT | Clear Negative Vibes | Soft Relaxing Piano DD#18
--
396hz Solfeggio Frequency Music Benefits include: Turn fear and grief into JOY! Get rid of butterflies, anxiety, bad vibes, feelings of nervousness, guilt, stage fright, any negative emotions. DIGITAL DETOX #18, we focus on 396hz, in 8D.
(What is 8D? For those wondering, 8D means these were produced with a stage of 8 speakers and stereo imaging in mind. Panning left/right/front/back/top/bottom in different patterns on different layers, creates a very 3D/4D like experience. If you don't have an 8 speaker setup, a good set of earphones with a wide frequency range (high/low) will also get you great listening results where you can feel/hear the super sub lows and the twinkles in the highs). Best is on a loud system with deep bass though so you can FEEL the frequencies go through your body.
If you're down and out, this ASMR piece will shift your inner vibrations from ones of fear/guilt/grief etc. into one of love and positivity.
Give your true human journey goals the POWER they need, let go of the deepest seeded guilt that's been manifesting or just sitting rotting your aura, for years..
There is no 'CAN'T', there are only obstacles, speedbumps, roadblocks, all of which can be worked around or burst through with the right weapon (love!).
Also helps improve creativity and healthy firing of your brain synapses at their optimal speed/strength. Be more conscious, focused, alert, and able to stay zoned in without your mind or body constantly wanting to race elsewhere - "Finish what you started"... "It's never too late to start that thing that was supposed to set you free from all of this.."
- - -
It has a RED color, the 'A' note hosts it, it makes the MYYYY sound, and is your ROOT chakra.
"I'm SCARED, I can't, I don't want to go, they don't like me, I feel horrible for what I did..."
All of these are negative, your aura/soul need to confront these feelings and get over them as they are preventing progress in your human journey. While audio/frequency cannot simply forgive bad deeds, or apologize for you, it can give you the strength to go make right asap so YOU can progress. Or at least forgive yourself and move on if 'making right' isn't possible.
There is a fine line between being compulsive to your own detriment, and being brave with no fear and no regrets at the end of your day. That person you wished you said hello to, that neighbor that you should be getting along with but aren't, that big goal you keep procrastinating on, we all do it - and we can all use a dose of 396hz to overcome these moments.
So soak as much of this up as you can. Sleep to it, meditate to it, have it running in the background of your day so your subconscious absorbs it.
Don't forget,
You love you,
YOU are amazing,
Ther is only ONE YOU,
Make the most of your YOU :).
Moarrrr love and light.
~Norb
- - -
If you'd like to support this journey, I've finally setup a Patreon account at: https://www.patreon.com/NorbzWorld
- - -
Learn more about the divine and healing frequencies:
FULL DIGITALDETOX PLAYLIST:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qJy9D...
DIGITAL DETOX #9: 444hz BRAIN TUNING: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LPsny...
DIGITAL DETOX #11: 639hz - ATTRACT ABUNDANCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sWZ64...
Watch me play/record and talk about the 432hz frequency live:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=owaP8...
Once your mind and soul start getting re-aligned - Don’t be shy to start your research on physical cleanses and detoxes as well.
More love and light - Enjoy!
~Norbz
--
Full Playlist:
8D ASMR Digital Detoxes | 432hz Healing Music + Visuals | Stress Relief, Relaxing Beautiful Music, All Solfeggio Frequencies Cure Anxiety + Insomnia
31 videos 27,573 views Updated yesterday
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNWo_EGKuPqKfjdK2-AmBba6ogO48Gcfk
396hz | 8D | GET RID OF FEAR + GUILT | Clear Negative Vibes | Soft Relaxing Piano DD#18
8,194 views Feb 26, 2019
NorbzWorld - 40.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/AIGOmJD5n4g
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMMC-Y8AyEwFKS-lTO7vs0g
Source:
Kanye West Knows Solfeggios? Frequency Programming – 432 hz- 440 hz - Solfeggio Frequencies Secrets
3,372 views Premiered 19 hours ago
NorbzWorld - 40.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/yQE_192LnMY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMMC-Y8AyEwFKS-lTO7vs0g
Download for yourself here: https://yt5s.com/en14
https://cloudconvert.com/mp4-to-mp3
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