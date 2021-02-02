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Daily Dispatch 2-2-21 : Refugees, Radicals and Peace Prizes! 1st minute, Harrison covers blm cop at capital 1-6-21 who murdered Ashley Babbit!
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90 views • February 03, 2021
Daily Dispatch 2-2-21 : Refugees, Radicals and Peace Prizes!
Feb 2, 2021
Within the first minute Harrison Smith covers the radical racist black lives matter cop at the US Capitol that shot and killed Ashley Babbitt. Bailey has repeatedly demonstrated his hatred of Trump supporters over the past few months leading up to the unhinged slaughter.
REDPILLED MEDIA EXCLUSIVE: US Capitol Special Agent David Bailey Who Killed Ashli Babbitt is a Brazilian Immigrant and Black Lives Matter Militant — HE REPEATEDLY THREATENED TO KILL TRUMP SUPPORTERS ON FACEBOOK FOR MONTHS! (Exclusive Evidence)
https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/r2/?url=https://redpilled.ca/redpilled-media-exclusive-us-capitol-special-agent-david-bailey-who-murdered-ashli-babbitt-is-a-brazilian-immigrant-and-black-lives-matter-militant-he-repeatedly-threatened-to-kill-trump-su/
https://redpilled.ca/redpilled-media-exclusive-us-capitol-special-agent-david-bailey-who-murdered-ashli-babbitt-is-a-brazilian-immigrant-and-black-lives-matter-militant-he-repeatedly-threatened-to-kill-trump-su/
Daily Dispatch 2-2-21 : Refugees, Radicals and Peace Prizes!
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=6019b72860ecc41d08ed6bc4
The American Journal Harrison Smith - FULL SHOW 2-2-21
Homeland Security Senior Counsel Calls for Conservatives to be “Hunted Down” FULL SHOW 2-2-21
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=6019c26f60ecc41d08ede259
https://nopcbsnews.com/
Feb 2, 2021
Within the first minute Harrison Smith covers the radical racist black lives matter cop at the US Capitol that shot and killed Ashley Babbitt. Bailey has repeatedly demonstrated his hatred of Trump supporters over the past few months leading up to the unhinged slaughter.
REDPILLED MEDIA EXCLUSIVE: US Capitol Special Agent David Bailey Who Killed Ashli Babbitt is a Brazilian Immigrant and Black Lives Matter Militant — HE REPEATEDLY THREATENED TO KILL TRUMP SUPPORTERS ON FACEBOOK FOR MONTHS! (Exclusive Evidence)
https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/r2/?url=https://redpilled.ca/redpilled-media-exclusive-us-capitol-special-agent-david-bailey-who-murdered-ashli-babbitt-is-a-brazilian-immigrant-and-black-lives-matter-militant-he-repeatedly-threatened-to-kill-trump-su/
https://redpilled.ca/redpilled-media-exclusive-us-capitol-special-agent-david-bailey-who-murdered-ashli-babbitt-is-a-brazilian-immigrant-and-black-lives-matter-militant-he-repeatedly-threatened-to-kill-trump-su/
Daily Dispatch 2-2-21 : Refugees, Radicals and Peace Prizes!
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=6019b72860ecc41d08ed6bc4
The American Journal Harrison Smith - FULL SHOW 2-2-21
Homeland Security Senior Counsel Calls for Conservatives to be “Hunted Down” FULL SHOW 2-2-21
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=6019c26f60ecc41d08ede259
https://nopcbsnews.com/
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