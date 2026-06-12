Jonathan Emord, Bill Gates Scandal, Pesticides Cancer, Joel Salatin Regulatory Freedom, Vaccine Safety Concerns, Sugary Liver Cancer - The RSB Show 6-11-26

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TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: LIVE from Reno Nevada, Jonathan Emord, Bill Gates Influence Scandal, Pesticide Cancer Ruling, Joel Salatin Farm Freedom, Democrats Prefer Leaving, Vaccine Study Blowback, OB/GYN CDC LOL, Brain Death Reflections, Grocery Additives, Sugary Beverage Liver Cancer, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/jonathan-emord-bill-gates-nih-influence-scandal-pesticides-cancer-ruling-joel-salatin-regulatory-freedom-55-percent-of-democrats-prefer-leaving-vaccine-study-blowback-vaccine-safety-concerns-ob/