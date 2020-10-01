Dr Mike Yeadon_ 'Whistleblower' says pandemic is over

The former scientific advisor at Pfizer, Dr Mike Yeadon, has reissued his challenge to the Health Secretary Matt Hancock regarding the coronavirus testing.



Speaking with Julia Hartley-Brewer, Dr Yeadon said the Government are "using a test with an undeclared false positive rate. That's dreadful.



"If you don't know what it is - shame on you."



Dr Mike Yeadon wants those who have tested positive for coronavirus to be tested again to eliminate the possibility of the test being a false positive.

From a truly objective scientific view, a second wave was not predicted nor has it materialized. However, the Technocrat narrative has completely overridden science to perpetuate the “Great Panic of 2020” to drive vaccines to the world’s population.



In this case, Dr. Mike Yeadon might be considered a whistleblower of sorts as he defies Big Pharma’s hollow rhetoric and says the “pandemic is over”. Establishment media will not give a single inch of coverage to his analysis. ⁃ TN Editor