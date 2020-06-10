La vérité sur les vaccins - Chacun est responsable de sa santé et doit la prendre en mains - Docteur Didier Tarte

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La vérité sur les vaccins - Chacun est responsable de sa santé et doit la prendre en mains - Docteur Didier Tarte
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3 views • June 10, 2020
« Chacun est responsable de sa santé et doit la prendre en mains. »
Dangers d'une médecine autoritaire.
La vendredi 29 novembre 2013 au Palais des Congrès de Namur.
Organisé par Initiative Citoyenne
Co-organisée avec l'IPSN (Institut pour la Protection de la Santé Naturelle)
Conférencier : Docteur Didier Tarte
Et cf. http://initiativecitoyenne.be/article-temoignage-du-dr-didier-tarte-medecin-du-travail-sur-la-tragedie-vaccinale-122530318.html
Dangers d'une médecine autoritaire.
La vendredi 29 novembre 2013 au Palais des Congrès de Namur.
Organisé par Initiative Citoyenne
Co-organisée avec l'IPSN (Institut pour la Protection de la Santé Naturelle)
Conférencier : Docteur Didier Tarte
Et cf. http://initiativecitoyenne.be/article-temoignage-du-dr-didier-tarte-medecin-du-travail-sur-la-tragedie-vaccinale-122530318.html
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