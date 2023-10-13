Create New Account
WHY YOUR BODY NEEDS AT LEAST 33% OF IT'S FUEL FROM CARBOHYDRATES
Merkaba44
Published 21 hours ago

Since following this diet, my energy and sleep have improved. Normally in the afternoon I've run out of energy and do not have the desire to exercise. But yesterday I not only got 45 minutes of elliptical in, but also did some push ups and lifted weights. My dear friend Andrea, has been unable to eat carbs without having brain fog, memory issues, itching sensations in her ears and on her scalp and rosacea. These symptoms are now gone, since taking a certain supplement. She can now eat carbs without having these symptoms and feels much better. This diet is life saving.

