Matt Whitaker | Will Hunter Biden slide out of facing court and prosecution??
Published 19 hours ago

This ruling is very dangerous and anti-American: Matt Whitaker.  Former Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker joined 'The Faulkner Focus' to discuss the likelihood Hunter Biden's tax case could be thrown out and his reaction to a judge imposing a gag order on Trump in his hush-money case. 

hunter bidencongressional investigationhush moneybiden crime family

