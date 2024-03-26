⚡️In Maryland, US, The Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapsed After a Ship Crashed into it - Casualties, Occupied Cars Fell into the Water

⚡️In Maryland, US, a bridge collapsed after a ship crashed into it.
Several cars with people fell into the water
The container ship Dali, which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, USA, causing its collapse, was chartered by the Danish company Maersk.
The vessel was sailing under the flag of Singapore, heading from Baltimore to Colombo in Sri Lanka.
DUNDALK, Md. —
The
governor declared a state of emergency after Baltimore's Francis
Scott Key Bridge collapsed overnight as a result of a ship strike,
according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.
The
collapse was reported around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The 1.6-mile bridge
carried the Baltimore Beltway\Interstate 695 over the Patapsco River.
Multiple agencies are involved in a search for several people reported to have been on the bridge, including a dive team. The Coast Guard said multiple response units have been deployed
