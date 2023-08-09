Transhumanist Wants Humans To Merge With Artificial Intelligence

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch Jason at 9AM EST at https://rumble.com/c/RedVoiceMedia
Watch Jason’s exclusive Premium content here: https://redvoicemedia.com/uncensored
Real News. Great Shows: https://redvoicemedia.com
Listen Live and Call In at: https://theinfowarrior.podbean.com/
Send Some Love and Buy Me A Cup Of Joe: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/jasonbermas
Watch My Documentaries: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/category/bermas-docs
PayPal: [email protected]
Protect Your Retirement Against Any And All Market Conditions - http://protectfrombiden.com
Pro-God. Pro-America. A children’s book club you can trust! Use promo code RVM for 15% off here: http://kidsfreedombooks.com
Heaven’s Harvest: Get ready and stay ready with storable food and more: Take 10% Off With Promo Code: RVM at https://heavensharvest.com
Tax problems? Reduce, Settle, and Resolve with Tax Network USA. Solving tax problems for individuals and small businesses. http://RVMTaxNetwork.com
Get your best sleep ever with MyPillow products. Use promo code RVM for a huge discount! https://mypillow.com
ZStack – Make Your Immune System Clean, Resilient, and Resistant (Use code RVM for discount)- http://rvmzstack.com
VPN - Take Back Control Of Your Online Privacy With The Best VPN Service http://rvmvpn.com