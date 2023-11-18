Was the video of a 'Palestinian nurse' criticising Hamas in Al Shifa Hospital staged?

A video of a woman, posing as a nurse, accusing Hamas of blocking services at Al Shifa Hospital in Palestine’s Gaza has gone viral after many social media users questioned its authenticity.
Revelation 3:9
“Behold, I
will make them of the synagogue of Satan, which say they are Jews, and
are not, but do lie; behold, I will make them to come and worship before
thy feet, and to know that I have loved thee.”
King James Version (KJV)
Mirrored - TRT World
