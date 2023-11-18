Create New Account
Was the video of a 'Palestinian nurse' criticising Hamas in Al Shifa Hospital staged?
A video of a woman, posing as a nurse, accusing Hamas of blocking services at Al Shifa Hospital in Palestine’s Gaza has gone viral after many social media users questioned its authenticity.

Revelation 3:9

“Behold, I will make them of the synagogue of Satan, which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie; behold, I will make them to come and worship before thy feet, and to know that I have loved thee.”

King James Version (KJV)

Mirrored - TRT World

Keywords
hoaxpropagandacrisis actorisraelistaged

