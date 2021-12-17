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ADOLF HITLERS NURSES
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50 views • December 17, 2021
Holocaust started as a domestic german eugenics program, to develop a superior race, and to get rid of all the "useless eaters". The National Socialist Party killed more than 300.000 of their own citizensunder the Action T4 euthanasia program, using ordinary nurses, who just "followed orders..."
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