The Gateway Pundit Interviews Democratic Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.





Robert Kennnedy, Jr.’s priorities include:

1 –HONEST GOVERNMENT – Clean government means changing the system





A democratic government is supposed to be of, by, and for the people. But government institutions have betrayed our trust. The intelligence agencies spy on our own people. Government and tech platforms conspire to surveil and censor the public. Regulatory agencies have been captured by those they are supposed to regulate: Wall Street controls the SEC. Polluters and extractive industries dominate the EPA and BLM. Pharma controls the CDC, NIH, and FDA. Big Ag controls the USDA. Big Tech has captured the FTC. No wonder trust in government is at all-time lows. It’s time to earn it back.





2. RECONCILIATION – HEAL THE DIVIDE A divided public lacks the strength to resist exploitation or to overcome the inertia of the status quo. The classic American can-do spirit exhausts itself in endless battles. So let’s heal the divide.





My aim is to convince every Democrat that you’re not a Democrat, and every Republican that you’re not a Republican.

— Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.





3. ENVIRONMENTAL – Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was instrumental in transforming the Hudson from a dead river to one of America’s cleanest today. He did it by uniting liberal environmentalists with conservative rod-and-gun folks who shared a desire for a clean, healthy environment. As President, he will bring the same commitment and coalition-building to address the most pressing environmental problems in America and beyond.





4. REVITALIZATION





We will rebuild the industrial infrastructure, ruined by forty years of off-shoring and misguided “free trade” schemes. We will enact policies that favor small and medium businesses, which are the nation’s real job creators and the dynamos of American enterprise. We will support labor in reclaiming its fair share of American prosperity. We will break up “too-big-to-fail” banks and monopolies, and when crisis strikes, bail out the homeowners, debtors, and small business owners instead.





5. PEACE





“America cannot be an empire abroad and continue to be a democracy at home.”

— Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.





6. CIVIL LIBERTIES – Restore Our Rights





The free flow of information is the sunlight and water and fertilizer for democracy.

– Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.





Robert spent time discussing US funding of gain of function research at the Wuhan Laboratory.





Towards the end of our interview Robert discussed in detail his uncle’s assassination in great detail for the first time. Robert then went on to detail his father’s assassination.





https://rumble.com/v2mpdh0-the-gateway-pundit-interviews-democratic-presidential-candidate-robert-f.-k.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=2



