US Trade Chief signals tariff relief on Communist China as an option

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The U.S. Trade Representative’s Office plans to begin a review of the first batch of tariffs on more than $300 billion in Chinese imports as soon as this weekend, after the tariffs were initially imposed on the grounds that they involved unfair trade and now need to be reassessed or the order will automatically expire.