Homosexuals Buying Babies For Social Media Clout: Gay Couples Use Surrogacy To Traffic Children

Stew Peters Show





July 13, 2023





The LGBT are coming for our children because they cannot have any of their own.

Lauren Witzke from Cross Talk News joins Stew to report on a disturbing new trend among homosexuals.

Lauren Witzke from Cross Talk News joins Stew to report on a disturbing new trend among homosexuals.





The new trend among homosexuals is using surrogate women to adopt children.

As soon as the baby is born, it’s traumatically ripped away from its mother and given to sodomite couples.

This is being flaunted be gay men on social media so they can pretend to be normal.

We don’t take puppies away from their mothers too soon so why would we allow taking babies away from their mothers to be acceptable?

There has been a habitual link between homosexuals who adopt children and pedophilic child molestation.

Lauren Witzke is currently defending herself against a lawsuit because she said two gay men were engaged in human trafficking when they adopted a surrogate child.

What happens to those babies once they become toddlers and the gay parents have to do more than pose for instagram likes.

This is clearly a form of human trafficking.

It’s a business transaction, for profit to purchase children.

These homosexuals don’t want to live with their life choices which means they don’t have the ability to reproduce.

As soon as gay marriage was made legal by SCOTUS the LGBT movement started coming for our children and eventually will lead to the legalization of pedophilia.





Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!





