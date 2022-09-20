Create New Account
The MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Bath Protocol
Worldwide Supplier For MMS with HCL 4% Activator: http://www.sacredpurity.com/mms.html


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


The MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Starting Protocol -https://bit.ly/3RlSePp
MMS Protocol 1000 - (Miracle Mineral Solution) -https://bit.ly/3TKIe3R


I am back with yet another MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) protocol video for you all to learn about and that is the MMS bath protocol.


In this video, I extensively share with you how to perform an MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) bath, what the minimum and maximum recommended activated MMS is with this bath protocol, what to do if your bathwater is not filtered, information on combining this with internal protocols such as the MMS protocol 1000, how to use this protocol for foot baths and much more.


This is by far one of the most extensive explanations you will ever learn about the MMS bath protocol, I highly recommend you watch it from start to finish so you can learn how to safely perform an MMS bath.


