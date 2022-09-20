Worldwide Supplier For MMS with HCL 4% Activator: http://www.sacredpurity.com/mms.html





Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html





The MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Starting Protocol -https://bit.ly/3RlSePp

MMS Protocol 1000 - (Miracle Mineral Solution) -https://bit.ly/3TKIe3R





The MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Bath Protocol





I am back with yet another MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) protocol video for you all to learn about and that is the MMS bath protocol.





In this video, I extensively share with you how to perform an MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) bath, what the minimum and maximum recommended activated MMS is with this bath protocol, what to do if your bathwater is not filtered, information on combining this with internal protocols such as the MMS protocol 1000, how to use this protocol for foot baths and much more.





This is by far one of the most extensive explanations you will ever learn about the MMS bath protocol, I highly recommend you watch it from start to finish so you can learn how to safely perform an MMS bath.





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno