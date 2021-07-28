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WHY LOCKDOWNS ARE NEVER THE ANSWER WITH JULIA HARTLEY-BREWER 28/07/2021 @ 12 NOON BST
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10 views • July 28, 2021
SOURCE: Pandemic Podcast
It’s not often a mainstream journalist is prepared to speak out, but today’s guest does exactly that.
Julia Hartley-Brewer presents the weekday breakfast show on talkRADIO and is a regular columnist for the Daily Telegraph, The Sun, and The Spectator. During the course of the pandemic, she has interviewed countless MPs, doctors, scientists, and others about the Government's Covid-19 response.
Julia has said: ‘Asking questions and demanding evidence for a policy which devastates millions of lives and livelihoods, destroys children's education and — according to eminent experts from some of the top universities in the world — will cost more lives than it will save… if the evidence for lockdowns is so strong and not just a totally debunked computer model from a year ago, then why are those so in favour of lockdowns so terrified of a public debate?’
Join me today at 12 noon BST when I will be finding out what Julia has learned over the past 18 months and why she believes lockdown always was, and remains, the wrong policy.
It’s not often a mainstream journalist is prepared to speak out, but today’s guest does exactly that.
Julia Hartley-Brewer presents the weekday breakfast show on talkRADIO and is a regular columnist for the Daily Telegraph, The Sun, and The Spectator. During the course of the pandemic, she has interviewed countless MPs, doctors, scientists, and others about the Government's Covid-19 response.
Julia has said: ‘Asking questions and demanding evidence for a policy which devastates millions of lives and livelihoods, destroys children's education and — according to eminent experts from some of the top universities in the world — will cost more lives than it will save… if the evidence for lockdowns is so strong and not just a totally debunked computer model from a year ago, then why are those so in favour of lockdowns so terrified of a public debate?’
Join me today at 12 noon BST when I will be finding out what Julia has learned over the past 18 months and why she believes lockdown always was, and remains, the wrong policy.
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