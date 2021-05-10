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"You Stole America from the Indians"
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143 views • May 10, 2021
Jared Taylor refutes the argument that whites do not have a right to the United States because they took the land from Indians. He points out that Indians slaughtered each other over land long before whites arrived, but no one says they had no right to defend territory just because they took it from someone else. All around the world, people live on land they took from others but--so long as they are not white--no one says they have no rights to them.
First posted to YouTube on February 28, 2017. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
First posted to YouTube on February 28, 2017. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
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