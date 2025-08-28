Delilah Home's Founding Story and Community Support

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Delilah Home is named after a dog lost for 62 days in the NC mountains. The community rallied—1000s of strangers helped search, proving the power of human connection. Grateful, the company now donates 10% of profits to pay it forward. It’s a heartwarming reminder that business and community can work together for good.
#FoundingStory #Community #PayItForward #DelilahHome #Heartwarming #NC #SmallBusinessStory
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport