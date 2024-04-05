Create New Account
Firearm Financial Privacy: Nullification Status Report
Tenth Amendment Center
Published Yesterday

Originally implemented by the IRS - gun-control advocates want to use “Merchant Category Codes” to track purchases of firearms, firearm accessories and ammunition. But the state-level 2nd Amendment Financial Privacy Act has shut those plans down - at least for now.


Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: April 5, 2024

Keywords
firearmsconstitutionprivacysurveillance2nd amendmentbanking10th amendmentmccfinancial surveillancemerchant category codecredit card processing2nd amendment financial privacy

