Flashback of 9/11 mystery: BBC announced Building 7’s fall while still standing

9/11 mystery: BBC announced Building 7’s fall while still standing
Archive footage shows the BBC reporting the collapse of World Trade Center Building 7—20 minutes before it actually happened on September 11, 2001.
At 5:00 p.m. EST, anchor Jane Stanley announced the fall of the Salomon Brothers Building while it was still clearly standing behind him on live broadcast. The building didn’t collapse until 5:20 p.m.