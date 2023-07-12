Whose Cocaine Was In The White House? Street Talk around D.C.

Whose Cocaine Was In The White House? Everyone is talking about the white at the White House, so I hit the streets of DC to ask people who they think it belongs to
@JoelWGibbonsV
https://twitter.com/DailyCaller/status/1679229142384926726?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.