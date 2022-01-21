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Jesus said, "What!!!?"
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72 views • January 21, 2022
If you are serious about following God, you must put him first, before everything else. This short video shares a teaching of Jesus that will challenge our most rudimentary attachments.
Click here to watch a longer video called "The Most Embarrassing Teaching of Jesus": http://bit.ly/TheMostEmbarrassingTeachingofJesus
For inquiries email [email protected]
Click here to watch a longer video called "The Most Embarrassing Teaching of Jesus": http://bit.ly/TheMostEmbarrassingTeachingofJesus
For inquiries email [email protected]
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