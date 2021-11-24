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How a deep dive analysis of COVID data reveals a pandemic did not occur
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218 views • November 24, 2021
TLAV, November 16, 2021
Joining me today is Denis Rancourt, here once again to discuss the illusion that is COVID-19. This time we review his recently co-authored extensive study which dives deep into the data around the COVID-19 event, and what it reveals about the true nature of this so-called pandemic.
Video Source Links (In Chronological Order)
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/355574895_Nature_of_the_COVID-era_public_health_disaster_in_the_USA_from_all-cause_mortality_and_socio-geo-economic_and_climatic_data
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4420971/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/rise-authoritarianism-from-parasite-stress-theory-lockstep/
https://twitter.com/denisrancourt
Ryan’s Music:
https://soundcloud.com/the-last-american-vagabond
Joining me today is Denis Rancourt, here once again to discuss the illusion that is COVID-19. This time we review his recently co-authored extensive study which dives deep into the data around the COVID-19 event, and what it reveals about the true nature of this so-called pandemic.
Video Source Links (In Chronological Order)
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/355574895_Nature_of_the_COVID-era_public_health_disaster_in_the_USA_from_all-cause_mortality_and_socio-geo-economic_and_climatic_data
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4420971/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/rise-authoritarianism-from-parasite-stress-theory-lockstep/
https://twitter.com/denisrancourt
Ryan’s Music:
https://soundcloud.com/the-last-american-vagabond
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