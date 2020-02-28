© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kenyan President REFUTES Mark of the Beast Accusation!
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • February 28, 2020
The president of Kenya has official refuted accusations connecting the Huduma Number card to the Mark of the Beast prophecy, after several pastors and YouTube channels had made that connection.
The Huduma Card is an RFID chipped card that combines national biometric identification with a payment system, originally proposed as mandatory for all financial transactions with government bodies.
When "Huduma Namba" was announced, several people raised concerns about privacy and the government's insistence that this card would be mandatory. Many linked the Huduma card with the Mark of the Beast Prophecy in Revelation 13, not only because the card contained an RFID microchip, but because the government had partnered with MasterCard and was hoping to implement a cashless payment system which would become mandatory for all government services.
In response to these claims, the Kenyan president, Uhuru Kenyatta, mocked people who associated the Huduma number card with the Mark of the Beast.
But all evidence shows that the Kenyan government (with backing from China) is continuing to push the Huduma card and will try to make it mandatory again, once enough people have signed up for it.
For contact with the channel, please email: [email protected]
CREDITS
NFC Chip Implant Bitcoin Payments in Paralelni Polis by Jan Hubik
https://goo.gl/aS1CuC
Biometric ID And The Coming Cashless Society by Press For Truth
https://goo.gl/BR9NeU
Strengthened In The Lord by TheLDSLife - Living Life as a Latter-day Saint
https://goo.gl/HFxQ6p
The Truth about RFID microchips (SHOWTIME DOCUMENTARY) by Completely Weird
https://goo.gl/hZRxxd
"Mystery Sax" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
"Man Down" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
"Jet Fueled Vixen" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
"Division" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
President Uhuru rubbishes '666' rumours concerning Huduma Namba
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jqU2L...
Huduma Card: (Fair Use)
https://dtbk.dtbafrica.com/about-dtb/...
We are X Infotech video. (Fair Use)
www.infotech.com
Huduma Kenya is transforming the Public Service Delivery
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RnwL7...
Kenyan ID Sample
https://informationcradle.com/kenya/k...
Kenyans register for Huduma Namba in Mombasa
https://businesstoday.co.ke/what-woul...
https://www.kenyans.co.ke/news/38785-...
https://nairobinews.nation.co.ke/news...
https://www.mwakilishi.com/article/li...
https://techweez.com/2019/02/28/hudum...
https://techweez.com/2019/04/01/high-...
The Huduma Card is an RFID chipped card that combines national biometric identification with a payment system, originally proposed as mandatory for all financial transactions with government bodies.
When "Huduma Namba" was announced, several people raised concerns about privacy and the government's insistence that this card would be mandatory. Many linked the Huduma card with the Mark of the Beast Prophecy in Revelation 13, not only because the card contained an RFID microchip, but because the government had partnered with MasterCard and was hoping to implement a cashless payment system which would become mandatory for all government services.
In response to these claims, the Kenyan president, Uhuru Kenyatta, mocked people who associated the Huduma number card with the Mark of the Beast.
But all evidence shows that the Kenyan government (with backing from China) is continuing to push the Huduma card and will try to make it mandatory again, once enough people have signed up for it.
For contact with the channel, please email: [email protected]
CREDITS
NFC Chip Implant Bitcoin Payments in Paralelni Polis by Jan Hubik
https://goo.gl/aS1CuC
Biometric ID And The Coming Cashless Society by Press For Truth
https://goo.gl/BR9NeU
Strengthened In The Lord by TheLDSLife - Living Life as a Latter-day Saint
https://goo.gl/HFxQ6p
The Truth about RFID microchips (SHOWTIME DOCUMENTARY) by Completely Weird
https://goo.gl/hZRxxd
"Mystery Sax" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
"Man Down" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
"Jet Fueled Vixen" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
"Division" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
President Uhuru rubbishes '666' rumours concerning Huduma Namba
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jqU2L...
Huduma Card: (Fair Use)
https://dtbk.dtbafrica.com/about-dtb/...
We are X Infotech video. (Fair Use)
www.infotech.com
Huduma Kenya is transforming the Public Service Delivery
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RnwL7...
Kenyan ID Sample
https://informationcradle.com/kenya/k...
Kenyans register for Huduma Namba in Mombasa
https://businesstoday.co.ke/what-woul...
https://www.kenyans.co.ke/news/38785-...
https://nairobinews.nation.co.ke/news...
https://www.mwakilishi.com/article/li...
https://techweez.com/2019/02/28/hudum...
https://techweez.com/2019/04/01/high-...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.