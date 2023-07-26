Bronny James | Dr. Peter McCullough & Chris Gillespie, MED, AT (TPC #1,309)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
McCullough Twitter: https://twitter.com/P_McCulloughMD
McCullough Substack: https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com
McCullough book: https://www.amazon.com/Courage-Face-Covid-19-Hospitalization-Bio-Pharmaceutical-ebook/dp/B09ZBJLWD9
McCullough website: https://www.petermcculloughmd.com
McCullough GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/p_mcculloughmd
Gillespie Twitter: https://twitter.com/chrisagillespie?s=21
Support the podcast for as little as $1 a month
https://www.twc.health/tommy code TOMMY for 10% off
Locals: https://locals.com/member/tommyspodcast
Merch: https://f2s2.myshopify.com/collections/hoodies
Website: https://www.tommyspodcast.com
Buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/tommyspodcast
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4bIuk6mPLtjggUUGi9CRPQ?si=Cvn4e_GITyuGEiKI3CiSug&dl_branch=1
Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/tommys_podcast
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TPC