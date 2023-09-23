And We Know 9.22.2023 Fake NEWS against MASTERS Panic everywhere! Borders, elections, PRAY!

LT of And We Know





I am truly amazed to see that we have news anchors who left other stations starting to praise President Trump and exposing the evil ones. We will see this from Megyn Kelly, again from Tucker and some others… they spell out the election info, show us how they are cheating again and more. We will try to throw in some humor today also. Let’s go.





This is a Movement like no one has ever seen before https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/125736





President Donald Trump will end the nation-ending catastrophe on our

southern border. "This is an invasion."

https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/125739





LIVE: President Donald J. Trump Set To Deliver Remarks At Several Stops In Iowa - 9/20/23

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uG_6VCXjXXI





ICYMI: The governor of Pennsylvania says he has the authority to automatically allow anyone who shows up at the DMV for a license of ID to be registered to vote, regardless of whether they're American citizens https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/125760





AG Paxton is excited to get back - re-energized https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/125777





Eagle Pass Mayor on President Biden: "I believe 100% he bears some responsibility for this crisis... I haven't heard from anybody in this administration... We're here abandoned... Please just enforce the laws that are on the books." https://t.me/ThePatriotAU/96731





Pastor Goes Off on Joe Biden, trans insanity, & the Woke Community https://t.me/candlesinthenight/61673





NY Governor Hochul busted with hypocrisy over the illegal migrant crisis.https://t.me/candlesinthenight/61664





Ken Paxton told Tucker that the reason the 2020 election water leak happened was so they could figure out how many fraudulent mail in ballots they needed to apply to ensure Biden's victory in the middle of the night when no one was looking. https://t.me/PepeMatter/17172





After her big interview with DJT, Megyn Kelly praises him for having the courage to sit down with her & face tough questions. https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/13844





Oil not from dinosaurs https://x.com/MAVERIC68078049/status/1704934598323667243?s=20

