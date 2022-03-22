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WHO OWNS THE MEDIA? From Blackrock to Wall Street
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73 views • March 22, 2022
WHO OWNS THE MEDIA? From Blackrock to Wall Street
WHO OWNS THE MEDIA? (2019) DOCUMENTARY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Dx4ULdyRZkw3/
WHO OWNS THE MEDIA?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yok9qGyQtmb0/
WHO OWNS THE MEDIA? OVALMEDIA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8TuLYbudUwrB/
https://www.webfx.com/blog/internet/the-6-companies-that-own-almost-all-media-infographic/
________________
*My Links**
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo - https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
_________________
MOCKINGIRD - How the CIA controlls all the information you get to hear
Social Page https://roxycast.com/MockingBirdMedia
Archive: https://justpaste.it/ProjectMockingbird https://jpst.it/2r76D
Mockingbird Media
https://centipedenation.com/analysis-and-reports/operation-mockingbird-a-social-engineered-reality/
False News is Dividing Our Country – Operation Mockingbird
Source: https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/false-news-is-dividing-our-country/
Solution: Worldwide Disclosure. The only way we can change this is if we convince the half of our Nation who's only information comes from sources controlled by our corrupt CIA, who is in fact enslaved to the CABAL/Globalists/NewWorldOrder, that they are in fact brainwashed. Of course this is not easy, as the meme goes "It is much harder to fool someone than to convince someone they have been fooled".
Videos of Senate Hearings and Wonderul interview with George W
https://goodcitizen2021.wixsite.com/website/copy-of-important-videos-plandemic
MSM Media Lies - Project Mockingbird (CIA confirmed operation)
Journalist Dr Udo Ulfkotte confesses all Journalists paid to spread propaganda & manipulate the public
https://youtu.be/_FQlNT7tseo
Journalist Who Exposed CIA Fake Stories Gets Suicided
https://youtu.be/DpYjxcP-lIY
"Why Haven't you heard about any of this? = "Mockingbird and Google!"
This is why: Operation Mockingbird - Worldwide Disclosure
Mockingbird is 100% Still In effect TODAY! It is and much more sinster/dangerous today
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1213001078145990656?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Videos of Senate Hearings and Wonderul interview with George W
https://goodcitizen2021.wixsite.com/website/copy-of-important-videos-plandemic
Google is evil
"The vast majority of the American public think if a result appears 1st or near the top on google search results then it is much more reliable and trustworthy than other results" - Current Sr. Google Engineer
Sheeple think: "How could ALL the News be lying to me?"
This is how, and most of us fell prey to this as well: If you ONLY search using Google, you remain asleep. They only show you the same curated and heavily censored "information" that they spam on through all broadcasts.
I even continued this trap for a month or so after I awakened. It is a very convincing illusion, especially considering that to the majority of the world the name of the whole process of researching information is referred to as "googling it".
The scientific method - "Science....automatically rules out any notion that cannot be tested and repeated. If an idea is not testable, repeatable, and observable... it is not considered scientific."
Therefore anything google tells you is true should be verifiable elsewhere, using any search engine that exists. There are more than a dozen, and most people only know 1.
Note* FACT CHECKS almost exclusively appear first on Google and this is not repeatable using any other engine.
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1218064377088442368?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Censorship in Big Tech
https://odysee.com/@ProjectVeritas:7/exposed-political-censorship-in-big-tech:2?r=BiDB2NT39Z4WaqimHMu29QQqUBnxFXqA
Google's Head of Global Analysis Platforms Are Influencing You In A Way You Didn't Sign Up For
https://odysee.com/@ProjectVeritas:7/google-s-head-of-global-analysis:6?r=BiDB2NT39Z4WaqimHMu29QQqUBnxFXqA
Google Exposé Taken Down By YouTube Ahead of White House Social Media Summit
https://odysee.com/@ProjectVeritas:7/veritas-re-uploads-google-expos-taken:7?r=BiDB2NT39Z4WaqimHMu29QQqUBnxFXqA
Current Sr. Google Engineer Goes Public on Camera: Tech is "dangerous," "taking sides"
https://odysee.com/@ProjectVeritas:7/current-sr-google-engineer-goes-public:f?r=BiDB2NT39Z4WaqimHMu29QQqUBnxFXqA
Gift's Use of Journalists and Clergy. .
BEFORE THE SELECT COMMITTEE ON INTELLIGENCE OF THE UNITED STATES SENATE
Dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/s/9hf6z0p17enbrjm/ciasuseofjournal00unit.pdf?dl=0
WHO OWNS THE MEDIA? (2019) DOCUMENTARY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Dx4ULdyRZkw3/
WHO OWNS THE MEDIA?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yok9qGyQtmb0/
WHO OWNS THE MEDIA? OVALMEDIA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8TuLYbudUwrB/
https://www.webfx.com/blog/internet/the-6-companies-that-own-almost-all-media-infographic/
________________
*My Links**
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo - https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
_________________
MOCKINGIRD - How the CIA controlls all the information you get to hear
Social Page https://roxycast.com/MockingBirdMedia
Archive: https://justpaste.it/ProjectMockingbird https://jpst.it/2r76D
Mockingbird Media
https://centipedenation.com/analysis-and-reports/operation-mockingbird-a-social-engineered-reality/
False News is Dividing Our Country – Operation Mockingbird
Source: https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/false-news-is-dividing-our-country/
Solution: Worldwide Disclosure. The only way we can change this is if we convince the half of our Nation who's only information comes from sources controlled by our corrupt CIA, who is in fact enslaved to the CABAL/Globalists/NewWorldOrder, that they are in fact brainwashed. Of course this is not easy, as the meme goes "It is much harder to fool someone than to convince someone they have been fooled".
Videos of Senate Hearings and Wonderul interview with George W
https://goodcitizen2021.wixsite.com/website/copy-of-important-videos-plandemic
MSM Media Lies - Project Mockingbird (CIA confirmed operation)
Journalist Dr Udo Ulfkotte confesses all Journalists paid to spread propaganda & manipulate the public
https://youtu.be/_FQlNT7tseo
Journalist Who Exposed CIA Fake Stories Gets Suicided
https://youtu.be/DpYjxcP-lIY
"Why Haven't you heard about any of this? = "Mockingbird and Google!"
This is why: Operation Mockingbird - Worldwide Disclosure
Mockingbird is 100% Still In effect TODAY! It is and much more sinster/dangerous today
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1213001078145990656?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Videos of Senate Hearings and Wonderul interview with George W
https://goodcitizen2021.wixsite.com/website/copy-of-important-videos-plandemic
Google is evil
"The vast majority of the American public think if a result appears 1st or near the top on google search results then it is much more reliable and trustworthy than other results" - Current Sr. Google Engineer
Sheeple think: "How could ALL the News be lying to me?"
This is how, and most of us fell prey to this as well: If you ONLY search using Google, you remain asleep. They only show you the same curated and heavily censored "information" that they spam on through all broadcasts.
I even continued this trap for a month or so after I awakened. It is a very convincing illusion, especially considering that to the majority of the world the name of the whole process of researching information is referred to as "googling it".
The scientific method - "Science....automatically rules out any notion that cannot be tested and repeated. If an idea is not testable, repeatable, and observable... it is not considered scientific."
Therefore anything google tells you is true should be verifiable elsewhere, using any search engine that exists. There are more than a dozen, and most people only know 1.
Note* FACT CHECKS almost exclusively appear first on Google and this is not repeatable using any other engine.
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1218064377088442368?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Censorship in Big Tech
https://odysee.com/@ProjectVeritas:7/exposed-political-censorship-in-big-tech:2?r=BiDB2NT39Z4WaqimHMu29QQqUBnxFXqA
Google's Head of Global Analysis Platforms Are Influencing You In A Way You Didn't Sign Up For
https://odysee.com/@ProjectVeritas:7/google-s-head-of-global-analysis:6?r=BiDB2NT39Z4WaqimHMu29QQqUBnxFXqA
Google Exposé Taken Down By YouTube Ahead of White House Social Media Summit
https://odysee.com/@ProjectVeritas:7/veritas-re-uploads-google-expos-taken:7?r=BiDB2NT39Z4WaqimHMu29QQqUBnxFXqA
Current Sr. Google Engineer Goes Public on Camera: Tech is "dangerous," "taking sides"
https://odysee.com/@ProjectVeritas:7/current-sr-google-engineer-goes-public:f?r=BiDB2NT39Z4WaqimHMu29QQqUBnxFXqA
Gift's Use of Journalists and Clergy. .
BEFORE THE SELECT COMMITTEE ON INTELLIGENCE OF THE UNITED STATES SENATE
Dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/s/9hf6z0p17enbrjm/ciasuseofjournal00unit.pdf?dl=0
Keywords
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