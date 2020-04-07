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These Bizarre Details Expose Covid-19’s Dark Deception…
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123 views • April 07, 2020
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For More Information See:
https://foxlexington.com/amp/news/local/flu-numbers-down-as-covid-19-cases-go-up
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/06/well/live/coronavirus-doctors-hospitals-emergency-care-heart-attack-stroke.html?fbclid=IwAR10aSBmDINku4qwUhEjLddLJvRXGg3rqwq6oDr1dYDwp0s04m8ctU3Vcc8
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/huge-covid-tracking-website-deletes-information-hospitalizations-icu-patients-tgp-reports-numbers-fall-bogus-model-predictions/
https://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/#s2
https://twitter.com/COVID19Tracking/status/1247296434698719232
(30 DAYS FREE & 50% OFF)
SIGN UP FOR RESTRICTED REPUBLIC: https://restrictedrepublic.com
(GET 30 DAYS FREE USE CODE: Free4You) (GET FIRST YEAR FOR $69 USE CODE: Save10)
For More Information See:
https://foxlexington.com/amp/news/local/flu-numbers-down-as-covid-19-cases-go-up
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/06/well/live/coronavirus-doctors-hospitals-emergency-care-heart-attack-stroke.html?fbclid=IwAR10aSBmDINku4qwUhEjLddLJvRXGg3rqwq6oDr1dYDwp0s04m8ctU3Vcc8
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/huge-covid-tracking-website-deletes-information-hospitalizations-icu-patients-tgp-reports-numbers-fall-bogus-model-predictions/
https://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/#s2
https://twitter.com/COVID19Tracking/status/1247296434698719232
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