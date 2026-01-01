Dr Michael Yeadon PhD and the Genetic Engineering of the Vaccines

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Covid inquiry, the Pirbright Institute, Serco & the Corona 'British' Crown biological warfare program https://odysee.com/the-Covid-inquiry:2
Michael Yeadon has a distinguished scientific background in the pharmaceutical industry:
- He earned a PhD in pharmacology from the University of Surrey in 1988.
- Yeadon spent 23 years at Pfizer, where he rose to become the vice president and chief scientist for the allergy and respiratory research unit. During his tenure, his unit was responsible for target selection and progression of new molecules into human trials.
- After leaving Pfizer in 2011 when the Kent facility closed, he co-founded the successful biotech company Ziarco, which was acquired by Novartis in 2017 for $325 million.