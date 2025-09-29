BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
FIGHT For What's Right | Music by John Michael Chambers
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
8 views • 1 day ago

Unite in truth. Put on the whole armor of God. Fight for what’s right. Share this vital information. The storm is upon us, and God always wins.


This is a call to action. We will break down the new reality:


A Nation at War: Understanding that we are living in a post-constitutional tyranny and what that means for every American.


The Meaning of "Fight": Analyzing the powerful message and what is required of every patriot in this spiritual and physical battle.


Preparing for the Storm: How to fortify yourself physically, mentally, spiritually, and financially for the imminent waves of chaos as the globalist structure is dismantled.


The Final Battle for Freedom: This is a biblical-scale conflict of good versus evil. There is no middle ground. The question is not if we win, but what role you will play in the victory.


🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨


Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

Keywords
spiritual battlephysical battlestorm preparationnation at warpost-constitutional tyrannypatriot duty
