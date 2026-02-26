BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Turning the Plastic Waste Crisis into Oil
Freedom Hub Working Group
Freedom Hub Working Group
20 hours ago

Turning the Plastic Waste Crisis into Oil

With Barry Saltzman, serial entrepreneur

[email protected], 440-382-2759

Subscribe to Freedom Hub: https://yourfreedomhub.substack.com/

One of the hysterias on which MAHA is dealing is microplastic contamination of our food, environment and bodies. Already we’ve despaired at the increasing plastic footprint at our dumps. Was there any solution to contamination of our bodies or outside in the environment?

We found one for the former and platformed her on Freedom Hub. We even added her detox test to FH’s Marketplace and encourage you to check it out. Mr. Saltzman is a friend of FH founder Jeff Kanter, who invited Barry to present his plastic waste solution to an amazed audience. Now he brings his solution to you.

(Past 40?  Don't have the energy you used to?  Freedom Hub approved CARDIO MIRACLE really can help! Everybody needs the miracle molecule, nitric oxide, and with Cardio Miracle, it's never been easier and never tasted better. It’s Hope in a Glass. Just two scoops twice daily give you the keys to three major pathways that support immune function, and all the major systems of the body. Order today, and with a free 60-day money-back guarantee, you have nothing to lose. Subscribe and save to get 15% off and free shipping. Cardio Miracle is HSA/FSA funds approved.                                                                      Learn more at: cardiomiracle.com/FH)

The world has a plastic waste problem. Nearly 500 million metric tons of plastic are produced in the world today and that number is expected to triple in the next 20-30 years. Sadly, less than 9% of our discarded plastic waste is recycled. What do we do with it? It is very unique to have a business model that combines capitalism, environmentalism, and philanthropy. That is exactly what Corsair is doing to address this crisis.

This week’s guest has extensive experience in management roles within the Utility, Security, Energy, Specialty Chemical, Advanced Materials, Medical Device, Automotive OEM Coatings, and Nanotechnology Industries. He prides himself on the highest ethical standards and would not represent technology that does not live up to the high standards of performance his client’s demand.

plasticmicroplasticsmahabarry saltzman
