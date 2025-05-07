© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pak Vs Ind War | India Strikes Pakistan | Operation Sindoor Explained | 13 Killed, Jets Downed | Escalation in Kashmir
Tensions have erupted again between India and Pakistan following a deadly Indian missile strike named "Operation Sindoor." At least 13 people have been reported dead and over 35 injured in Pakistan. In retaliation, Pakistan claims to have shot down five Indian fighter jets, including advanced Rafales. This video breaks down everything we know so far — from the Pahalgam attack to the escalating diplomatic fallout, and the historical conflict over Kashmir. Is South Asia headed toward full-scale war?
