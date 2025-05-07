BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pak Vs Ind War | India Strikes Pakistan | Operation Sindoor Explained | 13 Killed, Jets Downed
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
54 views • 4 days ago

Pak Vs Ind War | India Strikes Pakistan | Operation Sindoor Explained | 13 Killed, Jets Downed | Escalation in Kashmir

https://newsplusglobe.com/

Tensions have erupted again between India and Pakistan following a deadly Indian missile strike named "Operation Sindoor." At least 13 people have been reported dead and over 35 injured in Pakistan. In retaliation, Pakistan claims to have shot down five Indian fighter jets, including advanced Rafales. This video breaks down everything we know so far — from the Pahalgam attack to the escalating diplomatic fallout, and the historical conflict over Kashmir. Is South Asia headed toward full-scale war?

#IndiaPakistan #OperationSindoor #BreakingNews #KashmirConflict #IndiaStrikesBack #PakistanResponse #NewsPlusGlobe

news plus globeoperation sindoorindia pakistan conflictpakistan air forceindia air strikeskashmir attacksindia pakistan war 2025rafale jetsmuzaffarabadpahalgam attackpakistan military responseindo-pak tensionsbreaking news pakistansouth asia war newsnuclear war alertpakistani reactionindian army striketerrorism in kashmirbaisaran massacreislamabad news
