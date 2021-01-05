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VP Mike Pence Drops Major Hint At What Will Go Down January 6th
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802 views • January 05, 2021
Vice President Mike Pence “stands with” Trump ahead of Ga. Election.
Vice President Pence spoke Monday afternoon at a campaign rally for Republicans in Georgia telling voters that he “stands with President Trump.”
Vice President Mike Pence campaigned for incumbent Republican Georgia U.S. Senate candidates, Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. The two candidates are facing runoff elections on January 5, 2021, which will determine whether Democrats or Republicans will determine majority control of the U.S. Senate. Vice President Pence talked about the importance of Georgians voting and said he shares the concerns of some Americans about voting irregularities. The vice president told the crowd that “come this Wednesday, we’ll have our day in Congress. We’ll hear the objections. We’ll hear the evidence, but tomorrow is Georgia’s day.”
Vice President Pence spoke Monday afternoon at a campaign rally for Republicans in Georgia telling voters that he “stands with President Trump.”
Vice President Mike Pence campaigned for incumbent Republican Georgia U.S. Senate candidates, Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. The two candidates are facing runoff elections on January 5, 2021, which will determine whether Democrats or Republicans will determine majority control of the U.S. Senate. Vice President Pence talked about the importance of Georgians voting and said he shares the concerns of some Americans about voting irregularities. The vice president told the crowd that “come this Wednesday, we’ll have our day in Congress. We’ll hear the objections. We’ll hear the evidence, but tomorrow is Georgia’s day.”
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