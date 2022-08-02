The Karma of Covid 19

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Covid 19 is a distraction from a much deeper issue that is threatening democracy and our humanity. Its Karma is an evil attempt to not only overthrow democracy but also to destroy humanity as we know it. It is our sacred obligation to rebuild democracy from its grassroots and protect humanity's sovereignty.