Politicians, media and medical industry are prostitutes suppressing nonnarcotic pain management alternatives
Gabe Mondragon
Published 16 hours ago

Studies for decades show that non-narcotic pain management is more effective than weed, opioids, etc, but the globalist elite behind drugs suppress this research. Why aren't these articles publicly accessible? Krader, C. G. (2020). Pain interference more pronounced following URS: Study findings support non-narcotic pain management approach. Urology Times., 48(3).

https://web.s.ebscohost.com/chc/pdfviewer/pdfviewer?vid=0&sid=555f86e0-7442-4e22-b75d-91fcfd3bb9e0%40redis 

cannabismarijuanaweed420the talking hedge

