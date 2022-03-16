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Ukraine 24 presenter goes full Nazi, endorses Adolf Eichmann to call for genocide of Russians.
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30 views • March 16, 2022
Ukraine 24 presenter goes full Nazi, endorses Adolf Eichmann to call for genocide of Russians.
"By killing children, they will never grow up and the nation will disappear... and I hope that everyone will contribute and kill at least one Muscovite."
"By killing children, they will never grow up and the nation will disappear... and I hope that everyone will contribute and kill at least one Muscovite."
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