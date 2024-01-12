Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: January 10 - 11





▪️In the northern Gaza Strip, after the withdrawal of some of its forces, the Israelis are still blowing up high-rise buildings. At the same time, work is under way to destroy the underground communications of Palestinian militias.





▪️Preparations for the assault on al-Breij continue in the isthmus between the northern and southern parts of the enclave. At the moment, the Israel Defense Forces are mopping up the surrounding areas and launching massive strikes against Hamas positions.





▪️In the south of the enclave, Israeli units were able to advance in the central part of Khan Younis. Fierce fighting took place in the area of the Ahmad Abdul Aziz School, which remains under the control of Palestinian militias.





▪️In the West Bank, the usual situation persists, with Israelis conducting police operations throughout the region. The largest clashes took place in Jenin, where there were shootings and IEDs.





▪️The parties continue to strike at each other's positions on Israel's northern border. Another resonance was caused by an Israeli attack on a medical center in Hanina, which killed two people.





▪️After a lull, the Yemeni Houthis made another attempt to attack in the Red Sea. Eighteen drones and five missiles were launched at U.S. and British naval ships - all targets were intercepted.





▪️At the same time, pro-Iranian proxies continue to show limited activity in the Middle East. The Conoco plant and a military base west of the Qamishli airport in Syria, as well as the Erbil airport in Iraq, have come under attack.