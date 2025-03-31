Round One Goes To Putin As Trump Tries To Regain Footing-NOW THE END BEGINS-MARCH 31 2025

On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, the United States is a fairly chaotic place at the moment, as the Trump Tariff drama continues to unfold, creating an air of uncertainty across multiple government agencies. Trump’s approval rate is still at 50%, but could sharply decline in the near future if the situation doesn’t stabilize soon. I am a three-time Trump voter, but this time around I have been fairly hard on him for what, to me, seems to be an impetuous recklessness in his policy and decision-making choices. One thing that I absolutely did not like was the public dressing down of Zelensky at the White House in February while simultaneously taking Russia’s side and supporting Putin. It made Trump and Vance appear petty and vindictive, and at the time it happened, I told you Putin was smiling from ear to ear about it. Now the hastily-formed alliance between Trump and Putin has collapsed as we told you it would, and Trump is left with the proverbial egg on his face. Now what? That’s the memo.



