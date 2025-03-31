BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Round One Goes To Putin As Trump Tries To Regain Footing-NOW THE END BEGINS-MARCH 31 2025
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
98 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
47 views • 4 weeks ago

On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, the United States is a fairly chaotic place at the moment, as the Trump Tariff drama continues to unfold, creating an air of uncertainty across multiple government agencies. Trump’s approval rate is still at 50%, but could sharply decline in the near future if the situation doesn’t stabilize soon. I am a three-time Trump voter, but this time around I have been fairly hard on him for what, to me, seems to be an impetuous recklessness in his policy and decision-making choices. One thing that I absolutely did not like was the public dressing down of Zelensky at the White House in February while simultaneously taking Russia’s side and supporting Putin. It made Trump and Vance appear petty and vindictive, and at the time it happened, I told you Putin was smiling from ear to ear about it. Now the hastily-formed alliance between Trump and Putin has collapsed as we told you it would, and Trump is left with the proverbial egg on his face. Now what? That’s the memo.


Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy