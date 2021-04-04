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WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION NUMBERS-THERE WERE ZERO CASES OF THE FLU WORLDWIDE IN 2020-2021!!
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40 views • April 04, 2021
Check this out. Where did the flu go? Like I have said Covid is a bad case of the flu. Not as bad as Ebola, Aids or some of the other illnesses they have unleashed on us. See for yourself.
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