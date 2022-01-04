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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 04/01/22 Prostate Cancer And Crohn's Disease
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InfoHealth News
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45 views • April 03, 2022
Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 04/01/22 Prostate Cancer And Crohn's Disease
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
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https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE

Air Date: Friday, April 1, 2022
Monologue

Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the Bruce Willis situation. Contending that his aphasia is because of nutritional deficiencies. Stating that he hopes he can get the word and the situation can be reversed. He also discusses Javalution coffee. Asserting Youngevity bought the company and give the coffee plants the Blooming Minerals product increasing yeild.
Pearls of Wisdom

Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a study regarding the health benefits of eating avocados. Finding overweight and obese people who ate avocados for 12 weeks scored higher on cognitive and memory tests than those who ate no avocados. Researchers believe the effect could be because of the high levels of lutein found in avocados. Doc assert this is due to the omega 3 fatty acids in avocados.
Callers

Gloria's brother has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Debbie is obese and has been diagnosed with Crohn's disease.

Georgette is recovering from a stroke and is a type 2 diabetic with kidney failure and congestive heart disease.
Keywords
healthnatural remediesnatural curesnutritiondiabeteshigh blood pressurewellnessvitaminsnatural remedytype 2 diabetesdr joel wallach
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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