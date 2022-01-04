Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 04/01/22 Prostate Cancer And Crohn's Disease(800) 212-2613CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE#youngevity #health #drwallachAir Date: Friday, April 1, 2022MonologueDr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the Bruce Willis situation. Contending that his aphasia is because of nutritional deficiencies. Stating that he hopes he can get the word and the situation can be reversed. He also discusses Javalution coffee. Asserting Youngevity bought the company and give the coffee plants the Blooming Minerals product increasing yeild.Pearls of WisdomDoug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a study regarding the health benefits of eating avocados. Finding overweight and obese people who ate avocados for 12 weeks scored higher on cognitive and memory tests than those who ate no avocados. Researchers believe the effect could be because of the high levels of lutein found in avocados. Doc assert this is due to the omega 3 fatty acids in avocados.CallersGloria's brother has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.Debbie is obese and has been diagnosed with Crohn's disease.Georgette is recovering from a stroke and is a type 2 diabetic with kidney failure and congestive heart disease.