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Watch Tucker Carlson Defend Joe Rogan, Invoke Alex Jones
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150 views • April 29, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down the recent videos of Joe Rogan and Tucker Carlson calling out the dangers of giving healthy children experimental vaccines, triggering the authoritarian left. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6089c546565ec6002424c8f7
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