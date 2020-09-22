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The Colour of Pomegranates
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11 views • September 22, 2020
This film was censored and copies destroyed. The creator was sentenced to the gulag prison by the Soviets.
This avant-garde film by Russian director Sergei Parajanov depicts the life of revered the 18th-century Armenian poet and musician Sayat-Nova (Vilen Galstyan). Portraying events in the life of the artist from childhood up to his death, the movie addresses in particular his relationships with women, including his muse (Sofiko Chiaureli). The production tells Sayat-Nova's dramatic story by using both his poems and largely still camerawork, creating an impressionistic work.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Color_of_Pomegranates
This avant-garde film by Russian director Sergei Parajanov depicts the life of revered the 18th-century Armenian poet and musician Sayat-Nova (Vilen Galstyan). Portraying events in the life of the artist from childhood up to his death, the movie addresses in particular his relationships with women, including his muse (Sofiko Chiaureli). The production tells Sayat-Nova's dramatic story by using both his poems and largely still camerawork, creating an impressionistic work.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Color_of_Pomegranates
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