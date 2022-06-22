Kash Patel: BOOM! [DECLAS] is Coming... Next week!

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Kash Patel announces that he is officially a representative for Donald Trump at the National Archives:
"And I am going to march down there - I've never told anyone this, because it just happened - and I am going to identify every single document that they blocked from being declassified at the National Archives and we are going to start putting that information out next week."
BOOM! [DECLAS] and check out the emblem on his jacket.