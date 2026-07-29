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Chronic Symptoms of Parasites with Bryana Burken, PharmD, RPh
Hotze Health
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Could parasites be contributing to chronic fatigue, digestive issues, brain fog, or unexplained health symptoms? In this episode, Bryana Burken, pharmacist and physician liaison with Physicians Preference Pharmacy, is joined by Elaina Mango, Vice President of the Hotze Health & Wellness Center, to discuss common misconceptions about parasites, how exposure can happen in everyday life, and why these infections may be more common than many people realize.

Bryana and Elaina explain how parasites can be acquired through pets, food, travel, standing water, and environmental exposure, not just poor sanitation. They discuss the wide range of symptoms parasites may cause, and explore why parasite testing can be challenging, why false negatives are common, and how providers often rely on a combination of clinical symptoms, medical history, and treatment response when evaluating possible parasitic infections.

Bryana also explains the role of compounded medications, why customized formulations may be appropriate for some patients, and why working with an experienced healthcare provider is essential when addressing parasites and other chronic health concerns.

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, Hormones, Health, and Happiness, call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

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healthparasiteschronic fatiguebrain fogdigestive issues
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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