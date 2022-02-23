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Nigeria sues JP Morgan for $1.7 Billion over Oil Deal - London Court Will begin the hearing
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10 views • February 23, 2022
WION.
The London court will today begin to hear a lawsuit launched by Nigeria against US bank JP Morgan chase, claiming more than $1.7 billion for its role in a disputed 2011 oil field deal.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zU8k2v5rvnI
The London court will today begin to hear a lawsuit launched by Nigeria against US bank JP Morgan chase, claiming more than $1.7 billion for its role in a disputed 2011 oil field deal.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zU8k2v5rvnI
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