The algorithm is a weapon Candace Owens exposes how military operatives are silencing you on X - Candace Owens, clip

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The algorithm is a weapon: Candace Owens exposes how military operatives are silencing you on X
The Pentagon and the Trump administration have "completely captured" X, US conservative commentator Candace Owens says.
Military operatives are manipulating the algorithm in real time—artificially boosting certain narratives while systematically silencing dissenting voices, she explains.